Turkmen companies taking part in Central Asia-Virtual EXPO (CAVEX) exhibition

Representatives of Turkmenistan are looking to taking part in Central Asia- Virtual EXPO (CAVEX) online exhibition, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal information portal.

Some 17 Turkmen companies and organizations will take part in the exhibition. In particular, Turkmenistan is represented by 6 state structures, and 11 private companies and individual entrepreneurs.

The exhibition is a business event held by the Japan Association for Trade with Russia & NIS (ROTOBO) with the support of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan.

The purpose of the event is to develop business, promote trade and investment between Japan and the countries of Central Asia.

February 19 is dedicated to Turkmenistan. Within the framework of the exhibition, a Turkmen-Japanese webinar will be held, where the parties will discuss the prospects for expanding trade and investment cooperation.

Uzbekistan's day was February 15, Kazakhstan's February 16. The exhibition will run until February 26, 2021.

