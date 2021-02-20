Georgia reveals volume of wadding of textile materials and articles thereof, exported to Azerbaijan

Business 20 February 2021 17:28 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia reveals volume of wadding of textile materials and articles thereof, exported to Azerbaijan
Indian-American Swati Mohan spearheads NASA rover landing on Red Planet
Indian-American Swati Mohan spearheads NASA rover landing on Red Planet
EAM Jaishankar To Visit Maldives And Mauritius Between February 20-24
EAM Jaishankar To Visit Maldives And Mauritius Between February 20-24
India Inc could play a significant role in vaccine rollout: CII
India Inc could play a significant role in vaccine rollout: CII
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Clinical trials on combined use of Sputnik V, AstraZeneca vaccines start Society 17:29
Georgia reveals volume of wadding of textile materials and articles thereof, exported to Azerbaijan Business 17:28
UAE invests in establishment of intensive garden in Uzbekistan’s Namangan region Uzbekistan 17:27
Chinese and Turkish parts replace European ones in Iran's car market Business 17:27
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 20 Society 17:26
Uzbekneftegaz eyes reconstructing number of technological objects at Ustyurt gas production department Oil&Gas 16:31
Azerbaijan may apply 'smart' solutions in liberated lands ICT 14:04
Footage from Azerbaijani Gubadly district's Hamzali village (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 14:03
Turkmenistan, Czech Republic considering possibility of organizing mutual meetings, visits Business 13:57
Georgia to deepen cooperation for the development of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Transport 13:56
Iran to increase handicraft export Business 13:56
Azerbaijan appeals to Swedish Parliament to recognize Khojaly genocide Politics 13:44
Azerbaijan, Turkey to expand co-op on cybersecurity and communications Economy 12:31
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for Feb. 20 Uzbekistan 11:55
Azerbaijani oil prices disclosed Finance 11:36
Indian-American Swati Mohan spearheads NASA rover landing on Red Planet Other News 11:33
EAM Jaishankar To Visit Maldives And Mauritius Between February 20-24 Other News 11:31
India Inc could play a significant role in vaccine rollout: CII Other News 11:31
Russia to produce 88 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in first half Russia 11:28
New bill to cut wait time for US green card for Indians Other News 11:26
Japan confirms importance of "Free & Open Indo-Pacific" at 3rd Quad minsters' meeting Other News 11:24
Turkmenistan to transfer medical supplies to Russia's Astrakhan region Business 11:23
Strong India-Australia partnership will play key role in shaping post-COVID world: PM Modi Other News 11:22
Armenia's vandalism highlighted at UN meeting Politics 11:11
Azerbaijan and Turkey approve two more agreements Politics 11:10
Eni increases natural gas sales in Q4 2020 Oil&Gas 11:07
'Justice for Khojaly!’ int'l campaign launches in Kyiv (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 11:06
Eni’s oil & natural gas production down y-o-y Oil&Gas 11:03
Photo report from Muradkhanli, Mardanli villages of Azerbaijani Gubadly district Society 11:03
Iranian currency rates for February 20 Finance 11:01
Documentation of consequences of Armenia's aggression continues - Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Politics 11:00
Bitcoin, ether hit fresh highs Finance 10:07
Geostat reveals producer price indices for services in Georgia Business 09:55
ISET-PI’s Business Confidence Index for Georgia increases Business 09:54
Total volume of commercial banks’ consumer credit up in Georgia Finance 09:53
Armenia's occupation policy causes big damage to ecology of entire region – Azerbaijani minister Society 09:41
Georgia to receive first direct container train from China Georgia 08:34
Iran’s foreign trade to reach $60bn by yearend: MP Iran 08:32
827 new COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan, total at 206 652 Kazakhstan 08:11
Austrian companies active, interested in Turkmenistan in number of areas - ministry Business 07:10
EU pledges 100 mln euros for vaccine rollout in Africa Europe 06:03
Azerbaijan’s export of oil up in January 2021 Oil&Gas 05:01
WHO chief calls for global cooperation, solidarity to tackle COVID-19 pandemic World 04:44
1 killed, 1 injured after small plane crashes at Port of Los Angeles US 03:47
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 384,000 in past day - WHO World 02:52
Dutch Senate approves law ensuring curfew remains in place Europe 01:48
Germany's health agency warns of new spike in COVID-19 infections Europe 01:03
Qatar reports 465 new COVID-19 cases, 159,518 in total Arab World 00:25
Azerbaijani FM meets with heads of diplomatic missions of EU countries to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 19 February 23:55
Mastercard takes another step forward for digital development of Georgia Business 19 February 23:53
U.S. extends travel restrictions at land borders with Canada, Mexico through March 21 US 19 February 23:28
Turkey plans to gradually ease COVID-19 restrictions in March Turkey 19 February 22:43
Iran's Chabahar to become steel & petrochemical industry hub: Official Iran 19 February 22:38
Belarus, Kazakhstan discuss cooperation in customs Kazakhstan 19 February 22:09
Parliament to approve new PM and government on February 22 Georgia 19 February 21:50
Azerbaijan discloses amount of natural gas exported since early 2021 Oil&Gas 19 February 21:04
Turkish-Azerbaijani Investment Fund to be established Economy 19 February 20:50
Turkey's support for Azerbaijan’s fair cause gives additional strength - PM Politics 19 February 20:20
Azerbaijan, Turkey sign protocol and action plan Economy 19 February 19:48
Ankara hosting meeting of Azerbaijan-Turkey Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation (PHOTO) Politics 19 February 19:47
Large amount funds allocated for dev't Uzbekistan’s Namangan region Uzbekistan 19 February 19:44
Effectiveness of Turkish weapons clearly demonstrated during Karabakh war - Ministry of National Defense Turkey 19 February 19:42
WB discloses amount of funds allocated for road projects in Azerbaijan Finance 19 February 19:40
Georgian lari real exchange rate sharply depreciates Business 19 February 19:39
Azerbaijani and Turkish SME agencies ink MoU on joint co-op (PHOTO) Society 19 February 18:51
Volume of cargo transshipment from Lebanon via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 19 February 18:50
Georgia's debt to Azerbaijan decreases Finance 19 February 18:35
Georgia increases import of cement from Azerbaijan Business 19 February 18:31
Uzbek currency rates for February 22 Finance 19 February 18:16
Georgia cuts gas imports from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 19 February 18:15
Exports of cigarettes from Georgia to Azerbaijan up Business 19 February 18:14
Cost of electricity exported by Azerbaijan to Georgia increases Oil&Gas 19 February 18:13
Live-fire training exercises of mortar batteries continue in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 19 February 18:10
Kazakhstan decides to terminate 'KazSat-2R' satellite project Business 19 February 17:52
Azerbaijan seeking to sustainably increase grain yields - expert Business 19 February 17:52
EU moves to allow continued data flows to Britain after Brexit Europe 19 February 17:44
Olive harvest in Georgia increases Business 19 February 17:38
Turkish companies working on creation of infrastructure in Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Minister of Economy Business 19 February 17:37
Qatar Airways to operate one flight per day from Tbilisi to Doha Transport 19 February 17:29
Azerbaijani delegation visits TANAP office in Ankara (PHOTO) Economy 19 February 17:27
This year's first block train from China passed through Azerbaijan Transport 19 February 17:25
Geostat reveals rate of Producer Price Index in Georgia Business 19 February 17:23
Domestic Producer Price Index for Industrial Products up in Georgia Business 19 February 17:04
Turkmenistan's Altyn Kanun signs co-op agreement with Andersen Global Business 19 February 17:02
Uzbekistan boosts export of wood Uzbekistan 19 February 17:01
Import Price Index in Georgia up Business 19 February 16:59
Turkmenistan, Russia preparing to sign number of new agreements Business 19 February 16:59
Slovakia working to identify business areas to boost bilateral trade with Azerbaijan Business 19 February 16:51
Slovakia eyes 'smart' cities, infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan´s liberated lands Business 19 February 16:50
Slovakia working intensively to finalize three economic agreements with Azerbaijan Business 19 February 16:47
Southern Gas Corridor represents reliable contributor to Slovak energy security Oil&Gas 19 February 16:47
Azerbaijan attracting more Turkish investors to set up technoparks in Karabakh ICT 19 February 16:43
Funding for socially oriented expenditures up in Azerbaijan Finance 19 February 16:38
Azerbaijani CBA discloses balance of funds attracted via deposit auctions in 2020 Finance 19 February 16:36
Kazakhstan reports decrease in imports from Finland amid COVID-19 Business 19 February 16:31
Azerbaijan publishes Jan. 2021 data on production of gold, silver Business 19 February 16:22
Azerbaijani banks see decrease in foreign currency transactions Finance 19 February 16:13
Uzbekneftegaz connects Arslan and Kuyi Surgil fields to gas treatment unit Oil&Gas 19 February 16:07
Most investments in Azerbaijan's 2020 economy fell on internal resources - CBA Finance 19 February 16:05
Iran opens largest export terminal for agricultural products in Mazandaran Province Business 19 February 16:04
All news