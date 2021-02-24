President of Turkey to visit Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenports information agency.

Issues related to the visit of the president of Turkey to Turkmenistan were discussed at the meeting of Erdogan with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov.

Turkmenistan and Turkey signed a cooperation program - between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey for the period 2021-2022.

The signing took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the intensification of cooperation in the political and diplomatic, trade and economic, cultural, and humanitarian areas, as well as the expansion of investment involvement of Turkmenistan and Turkey.

The ministers also stressed the importance of strengthening the relations between the two countries within the framework of regional and international structures.

On February 22, 2021, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held a working visit to Ankara (Turkey), during which Meredov was received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on February 23.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva