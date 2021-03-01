Georgia thanks EU for strong partnership and support

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1

The visit of the European Council President Charles Michel to Georgia clearly reiterates that the EU attaches strategic importance to the region, said Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Garibashvili said that Georgia is grateful for the support and truly appreciates the partnership.

“Held very meaningful discussions with Charles Michel. The visit is a clear reiteration that our region has strategic importance for the EU. Focused on a wide range of issues, including global pandemic. Georgia is grateful for the support and truly appreciates the partnership!” he tweeted.

During his meeting with Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili earlier Michel has called on political parties in the country to step up their efforts to deescalate the current political tension.

He has also promised that the EU will do its best to ensure the timely distribution of coronavirus vaccines to Georgia via the COVAX international platform.

Charles Michel will depart from Georgia on March 2.

