Iran and Azerbaijan to cooperate in reconstruction of Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.1

Trend:

It has been set that there will be cooperation for the reconstruction of the Karabakh region between Iran and Azerbaijan, said Azerbaijan Ambassador in Iran.

"The reconstruction cooperation in Karabakh has been set between Iran and Azerbaijan that will be implemented," said Bunyad Huseynov, Trend reports.

The international conference about the Karabakh region was held in Qom seminary on Monday attended by Azerbaijan Ambassador in Iran Bunyad Huseynov, Iran's Ambassador in Azerbaijan Abbas Mousavi, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Alireza Arafi the head of Qom Seminary, and Mohsen Rezaei the Secretary of Expediency Council, Hassan Ameli representative of Iran's Leader in Ardabil Province, Ali Nikzad the head of Iran and Azerbaijan friendship group in the parliament, Iran Leader representative in East Azerbaijan Province, Mojtaba Zolnour head of parliament national security commission.

Trend reports that representatives of Belarus, Russia, Georgia, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan were present at the conference.