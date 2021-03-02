Azerbaijani business environment entering recovery period - Minister of Economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The business environment is entering a recovery period after the coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports on March 2 referring to Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov’s message on his Twitter account.

“The results of the two months of 2021 are encouraging and in accordance with the preliminary data, tax revenues have been fulfilled by 118.7 percent compared to the forecasts,” Jabbarov tweeted.

The minister pointed out that additional receipts from the non-oil sector amounted to 84.7 million manat ($49.8 million).

Earlier, the minister of economy said that it is planned to improve the business environment in Azerbaijan. The measures will be taken for the small and medium-sized businesses to take an important position in the formation of the country's GDP and the funds will be used to encourage participation in public procurement and transparency in relation to business.

