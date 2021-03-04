Turkey supports Georgia in deepening relations with Euro-Atlantic structures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4

Turkey supports Georgia in the deepening relations with the Euro-Atlantic structures, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Trend reports via Georgian media.

He made the remark during the joint press briefing held after the meeting with his Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani.

Çavuşoğlu said that Turkey determined its firm position about Georgia openly on all international platforms.

“We support Georgia in the deepening relations with the Euro-Atlantic structures. We openly reiterate our stance regarding Georgia’s integration into NATO,” Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Georgian Foreign Minister Zalkaliani met with Turkish officials in Ankara on March 3.

The foreign trade turnover of Georgia with Turkey in the reporting period exceeded $114.308 million in January 2021, which is 15 percent of Georgia's total trade turnover.

