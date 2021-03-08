IMF, Georgia review agenda of bilateral cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 8

Georgian Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Ivane Machavariani deeply hopes that cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will continue successfully in the future, especially in the process of economic recovery in the post-pandemic period, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Machavariani met in a virtual format with Subir Lall the Deputy Director of the IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia Department, who will be the Fund's Head of Mission until the end of the "Funding Support Program".

The introductory meeting was attended by the former head of the IMF mission Mercedes Vera Martin, the Deputy Ministers of Finance, as well as the IMF Resident Representative in Georgia Selim Chakir.

The sides reviewed the agenda of cooperation between the International Monetary Fund and Georgia, the progress of the IMF’s Financing Mechanism, and made a focus on the monetary and fiscal policy of the country in 2021.

As reported, according to the forecast of the International Monetary Fund, the economic growth in the country this year will be about 4.3 percent. However, it was noted that the government needs to pursue prudent macroeconomic policies and maintain a stable fiscal policy.

Machavariani thanked the former head of the IMF mission, Vera Martin for her fruitful cooperation and support for Georgia.

