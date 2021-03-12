Iran's exports to Russia increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 17

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The value of Iran's exports to Russia amounted to about $800 million in the last year (2020), which is an increase of about 105 percent compared to the preceding year (2019), the Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told IRNA, Trend reports.

According to him, despite the situation with spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the world and the heavy damage to international trade, Iran's exports to Russia have reached an unprecedented level in trade between the two countries.

Jalili added that the exported goods from Iran to Russia were mainly fruit, pistachios, dates, figs, shrimp, dishes, chemicals, household appliances and carpets.

The ambassador noted that in 2003, Iran exported about $63 million worth of goods to Russia. This figure reached about $401 million in 2008. From 2009 to 2019, the value of Iran's exports to Russia ranged from $270-$500 million.

"In 2020, Iran's trade turnover with Russia amounted to $2.22 billion. However, this figure was $1.58 billion in 2019," he said.

Jalili stressed that among the main reasons for the increase in Iran's exports to Russia are the implementation of the temporary trade memorandum between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the increase in relations between the Russian port of Salyanka in Astrakhan city and Iranian ports.

A temporary trade memorandum was signed between Iran and the EEU on October 27, 2019. In accordance with the memorandum, 862 kinds of products will be imported and exported upon preferential tariffs between the two sides.

Iran will export 502 kinds of products and import 360 kinds of products. Iran will export pistachios, kiwi, oil products, raisins, cucumbers, cabbages, dates, medicines, cement, copper, methanol.

Iran will import barley, animal feed, vegetable oil, cathode, etc.