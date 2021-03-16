Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan consider opportunities to improve health partnership

16 March 2021
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan consider opportunities to improve health partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Kazakhstan proposed to continue the partnership with Turkmenistan in the form of an exchange of information on the current epidemic situation caused by the pandemic and ongoing measures to stabilize it, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Healthcare of Kazakhstan.

This was stated during the online meeting of Minister of Health of Kazakhstan Alexey Tsoy with Minister of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan Nurmuhammet Amannepesov.

Tsoy stressed the importance of continuing the partnership in providing advisory and technical assistance in the accreditation of medical organizations, IT-technologies, ambulance, primary healthcare, and medical science, providing high-tech medical services for citizens of Turkmenistan in medical organizations of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as on the organization of advanced training courses in medical specialties for Turkmen medical workers.

In general, the parties discussed issues of bilateral cooperation in the field of healthcare and identified further prospects for cooperation, as well as exchanged experience in conducting vaccination against COVID-19 coronavirus infection and sanitary and epidemiological well-being of the population.

Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan are strategic partners. Two neighboring countries indicated the availability of significant potential for enhancing cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, transport and communications sector, energy.

Ashgabat and Nur-Sultan regularly discuss partnership issues in the gas sector and the development of cross-border mineral deposits.

Kazakhstan is involved in a big project to supply Central Asian gas to China. Since 2009, China National Petroleum Corporation has been purchasing Turkmen fuel transported through the territories of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

Within the cooperation in the transport sector, the project on the construction of the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran transnational railway was implemented in December 2014. The goods can be freely transported to the countries of the Persian Gulf, to the Indian Ocean, and transported to Europe via this trade route.

As earlier the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan told Trend, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan are implementing the new projects in the transport sector.

The new project in the field of transport and logistics cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan is the construction of the highway from the Turkmen side to the border with Kazakhstan and the bridge over the Garabogazgol Gulf.

The ministry noted that the implementation of this project will allow increasing trade turnover, the volume of freight, and passenger traffic.

"This project will become another bright symbol of friendship between the two countries," the ministry added.

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva

