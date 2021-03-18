Azerbaijani minister shares data on families provided with electricity by Baku Solid Waste Disposal Plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.18

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

More than 50 percent of electricity from alternative sources in Azerbaijan is annually generated as a result of thermal waste disposal at the Baku Solid Waste Disposal Plant, Trend reports on March 18 with reference to Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov’s message on Twitter.

The minister stressed that the thermal power station under the plant provides an average of 100,000 families with electricity during the year.

Earlier, Jabbarov stated that the choice of Azerbaijan as one of the centers of the network of the fourth industrial revolution will make an important contribution to the country's economy.

