Significant number of Georgians register for seasonal employment program in Germany

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Some 97,436 Georgian citizens have registered for a seasonal employment program in Germany, said the State Employment Promotion Agency, Trend reports via Georgian media.

There are only 350 vacancies available at this stage.

Registration for the program started on February 15 and will continue throughout the year.

Germany to allow Georgian citizens find legal employment in country starting from February 15. Georgian citizens will be able to find temporary legal employment on the German labor market for a maximum of 90 days.

Seasonal work in the agricultural sector will start in April 2021 in Germany.

Georgia is also negotiating with France, Greece and Israel on seasonal employment programs.

