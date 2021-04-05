Outlet village to open in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 5

The outlet village will open in Georgia in spring 2022, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Reportedly, the outlet village will include about 80 companies of the world's leading brands at the first stage, and later another 40 companies will join in.

“The Outlet Village will become the number one facilitator in tourism. We are planning to organize bus tours and various interesting events for tourists. This will be another opportunity to attract them. In addition to tourists, it will be attractive for local residents as well,” said Guga Tsanava, CEO of Georgian Outlets & Resort Group.

According to him, the Outlet Village will be built in Didi-Lilo city, close to the road.

“It will be a completely separate infrastructure, designed by one of the most famous Spanish architecture companies in the world,” said Tsanava.

