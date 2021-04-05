Iran boosts manufacturing of household appliances

Business 5 April 2021 20:42 (UTC+04:00)
Iran boosts manufacturing of household appliances
Latest
Iran’s Kish Air starts Gorgan-Aktau flights Business 22:20
Turkey aims to recycle $1B worth of household waste Turkey 22:14
Russian Pharmsyntez company ready to invest in creation of production of cancer medicines in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 22:11
Japan's PM says COVID-19 cases surging but no 4th wave yet Other News 22:09
National Bank of Georgia shares data on insurance companies Finance 22:09
Russian FM arrives in India for 2-day visit Russia 21:37
UK PM confirms further lockdown easing in England from April 12 Europe 21:14
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers talks about reasons for changing excise rates Economy 20:52
Kazakh-Georgian Economic Union to deepen economic relations between two countries Business 20:46
E-TIR procedure to be applied on all routes across Azerbaijan - State Customs Committee Business 20:45
UAE Masdar company studies construction of photovoltaic plant in Uzbekistan's Navoi region Uzbekistan 20:45
World Bank to support Georgia's economic agenda Business 20:44
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to decide level of inflationary range - Unicapital Finance 20:44
Georgian Marneuli Almond company eyes exports to Europe Business 20:43
Georgian Tbilisi City Hall to open tender to purchase new minibusses Business 20:43
Georgia changes taxation of companies operating in FIZ Business 20:43
Iran boosts manufacturing of household appliances Business 20:42
International Bank of Azerbaijan opens tender to buy computer equipment Tenders 20:42
Winner of tender announced by Azerbaijan’s Azersu company disclosed Business 20:42
New hazelnut processing plant to start operations in Azerbaijan’s Khachmaz district Economy 20:42
Azerbaijani farmers preparing for tobacco sowing Business 20:41
Russian Renaissance Capital improves forecast for economic growth in Azerbaijan Finance 20:41
Azerbaijan discloses number of enterprises registered in field of food safety Economy 20:40
Revenues of Azerbaijani 'Automobile Roads' targeted budgetary fund exceeds forecast Transport 20:40
CNPC branch in Turkmenistan opens tender for replacement of tubular heat exchanges Tenders 20:30
OIC Contact Group to visit Azerbaijan’s Aghdam and Ganja soon Politics 20:21
Azerbaijan to issue several commemorative banknotes related to second Karabakh War Economy 20:21
Azerbaijani FM receives Iraq's Parliamentary delegation (PHOTO) Politics 19:18
Japan ready to support work in Azerbaijani liberated lands - Ambassador (PHOTO) Politics 18:44
Potential of all Azerbaijan's water resources must be carefully analyzed - president Politics 17:58
Average salary in Israel up 10.5% in January Israel 17:56
Azerbaijan shares footage of destroyed Armenian military targets by Air Force during 44-day war (VIDEO) Politics 17:50
There must be modern management everywhere - President Aliyev Politics 17:47
Iran to receive COVAX vaccines -FM Society 17:46
Water in Azerbaijan must be used efficiently - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 17:45
We must get rid of ground canals - Azerbaijani president Politics 17:43
President Ilham Aliyev talks potential of water resources in country's liberated lands Politics 17:41
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on April 6 Oil&Gas 17:39
Central executive bodies, local executive bodies and some entrepreneurs seemed to be conspiring and using water unscrupulously - Azerbaijani president Politics 17:31
Azerbaijan discloses number of importers capable of using "green corridor" in 1Q2020 Transport 17:30
We will continue to support our citizens engaged in agriculture - Azerbaijani president Politics 17:30
We can no longer carry out land reclamation measures, as they say, using primitive methods - President Aliyev Politics 17:27
In recent years, Azerbaijan almost revitalized cotton-growing - President Aliyev Politics 17:25
There are plans to build 10 new reservoirs - President of Azerbaijan Politics 17:23
Azerbaijan can provide cargo trucking to Russia and Iran - expert Transport 17:21
Iran's exports through Mahabad border checkpoint decline Business 17:19
Takhtakorpu water reservoir - important infrastructure facility to provide Baku with drinking water, says Azerbaijani president Politics 17:16
EU provides support for environmental protection in Georgia Business 17:16
Turkmenistan's Dashoguz region opens tender for major repair of buildings Tenders 17:11
Iran's MFA discusses upcoming JCPOA meeting Nuclear Program 17:07
Azerbaijan issues update on number of COVID-19 vaccinated citizens Society 17:04
Azerbaijani Accounts Chamber reveals data on 2020 expenses Finance 16:55
WB predicts growth of Azerbaijan’s export and import operations in 2021-2023 Finance 16:54
Additional banks integrated into instant payments system in Azerbaijan Finance 16:54
Azerbaijan begins developing Budget Code draft Finance 16:53
Azerbaijan confirms 1,099 more COVID-19 cases, 647 recoveries Society 16:51
Iran seeks to supply gas to a number of villages - deputy minister Oil&Gas 16:47
Malaysian oilfield company to set up a joint venture in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 16:43
Romania closely following reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated lands - ministry Business 16:43
Georgia to receive Sinovac vaccine from China Georgia 16:38
Iran slowly bringing back its frozen assets from abroad Business 16:34
Georgia expects third wave of COVID-19 Georgia 16:34
SOCAR Turkey reveals value of expanding STAR Refinery’s storage capacity Oil&Gas 16:21
Azerbaijan's Digital Trade Hub expands e-commerce opportunities for non-residents Economy 16:15
Iran-China agreement covers all fields of co-op - former ambassador Business 16:03
Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising in Iran Finance 15:54
Iran's major plans include launching new electricity facilities Oil&Gas 15:51
Russian SGTT, Uzbek UNGM-DR to develop co-op on maintenance of turbines Uzbekistan 15:50
Outlet village to open in Georgia Business 15:46
Kazakh ministry announces building of agro-machinery production plant in North Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 15:42
Uzbek Central Bank, IFC discuss issue of IFC bonds in local capital market Uzbekistan 15:41
Investors given more areas in industrial parks of Iran's Semnan Province Business 15:31
UAE’s activity on Turkmenistan’s exchange in March 2021 Business 15:30
Germany sees 20% of population vaccinated against coronavirus by May Europe 15:23
Azerbaijan in TOP-5 countries-importers of tea from Russia in 2020 Business 15:20
Declaration of 2021 to be year of Nizami Ganjavi - joyous occasion in Azerbaijan - Co-chair of NGIC Society 15:14
Iran-China cooperation agreement provides mutual benefits - Iranian MP Business 15:13
Partnership with Israel - strong, comprehensive and multifaceted, says Azerbaijani FM Politics 15:03
Dutch development bank FMO to invest $137 mn in India’s Green Growth Equity Fund Other News 15:01
Iran to open Zahedan-Khash railway soon Transport 14:59
Iran increase loans provided to manufacturers in Bushehr Province Finance 14:58
Iran's Minister of Economy rejects printing money to finance gov't operations Business 14:58
Investors' wealth jumps over Rs 2.95 lakh cr on 1st day of FY22 Other News 14:54
GameStop shares fall after announcing share sale plan Other News 14:46
Slovakia to implement new project in Georgian pharmaceutical industry Business 14:44
Turkey sees increase in 1Q2020 cement exports abroad Turkey 14:42
Uzbekistan, Russia keen to create new corridor to speed up cargo transportation Transport 14:39
SOCAR discloses planned volumes of Russian gas transit Oil&Gas 14:24
Azerbaijan Railways subsidiary launches new logistics product Transport 14:23
Greece pledges more support for businesses as shops reopen Europe 14:17
Tesla shares surge after electric carmaker posts record deliveries US 14:14
ExxonMobil sums up performance results at Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 14:09
President Aliyev receives newly-appointed Chairman of Azerbaijan Melioration and Water Management OJSC (PHOTO) Politics 14:04
Israeli-made weapons played an exceptional role in Azerbaijan’s victory in Second Karabakh War – MFA Politics 13:58
Turkmen enterprise exports more than half of harvested tomato crop Business 13:48
Iran’s NIOC declares volume of flares gas to be collected Oil&Gas 13:48
Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank and its subsidiaries completed 2020 with profit Finance 13:47
Azerbaijan discusses issues of transport, communications in liberated territories Society 13:47
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 5 Society 13:46
Gold price in Azerbaijan declines Finance 13:46
