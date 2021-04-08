Georgian government creates coronavirus-free 'green zones'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.8

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The Georgian government plans to create "green zones", including facilities where all workers have been vaccinated and protected from the coronavirus, Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

These areas include the hotel and catering business, various facilities, including restaurants, cafes, hotels and nightclubs.

As Turnava noted, the free zone will provide complete freedom to those who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. This applies to both local citizens and foreigners.

“Business understands very well that it is impossible to survive without imposing restrictions, thanks to which we managed to contain the growth of the disease, despite the fact that in many companies almost two-thirds of employees of large companies are sick,” said Turnava.

According to her, the "green status" of hotels and restaurants will be attractive not only for local residents, but also for foreign tourists.

“And this is very important, considering that we have an open border with 40 countries, from where you can come to Georgia, just by doing PCR,” the minister said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356