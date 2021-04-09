Georgia and Israel agree on legal employment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.9

The Georgian and Israeli governments agreed that the citizens of Georgia would have an opportunity to get legal employment in Israel, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Deputy Minister of IDPs, Labor, Health and Social Affairs Tamar Barkalaia met Ambassador of Israel to Georgia Ran Gidor to discuss the agreement details.

According to the agreement signed between the Georgian and Israeli governments, the registration of applicants will begin on April 12 on the Georgian Health Ministry portal.

About 1,000 Georgian home care specialists will be able to find legal employment in Israel. Successful candidates will be able to work legally in Israel for a one-year term.

The monthly salary with a 42-hour work schedule per week will be 5,300 shekels ($1,600 as of the current exchange rate).

