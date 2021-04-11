Turkmen company exports batch of formwork sheets to Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan’s Lalazar Zaman company will export about 700 sheets of plastic formwork sheets to Turkey in March 2021, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan: Golden Age electronic newspaper.

Currently, the company exported polymer formwork sheets to Germany, Georgia and Uzbekistan.

At the same time, the company exported more than 165 tons of plastic products last year. In particular, a large batch of the company's products – more than $110,000– was purchased by representatives of Azerbaijan, Afghanistan and Kazakhstan.

The company uses products of the Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries of Turkmenistan and the polymer plant in Kiyanli for production.

Founded in 2012, Lazar Zaman, an individual company, specializes in production of various types of plastic products. So, up to 10,000 linear meters of construction materials for finishing work is manufactured daily.

The construction sector of Turkmenistan continues to develop. A powerful construction cluster is being created in Ovadandepe industrial zone of Gokdepe district of Turkmenistan's Ahal region.

Among the products manufactured by the local construction enterprises are the facing stone, cement, bricks, non-metallic building materials, metal structures, plastic and fiberglass pipes.

Turkmenistan’s abundant natural resources allow to increase the production of expanded clay, the main component for which is mudstone, extracted at the Yagmansky field in the Balkan region.

The priority sphere of the building materials industry is the production of well cement for the oil and gas industry as well as cement of various grades, including Portland cement (sulfate-resistant cement), which is used in laying foundations, construction of bridge supports and hydraulic structures.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva