Georgian citizens preparing to leave for Germany for work

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Some 20 Georgian citizens will leave for Germany for temporary work by the end of April, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As the employment agency said, currently, preparatory work is underway before departure, including preparation of documents. As of April 13, 98,078 citizens are registered on the special portal for employment in Germany, and only 5,000 of them will be able to find employment.

As for the next flow, as explained by the agency, no specific schedule has been prepared, and the groups will be recruited when consent arrives from Germany and there will be final confirmation from job seekers.



Meanwhile, the temporary seasonal employment program is implemented within the framework of the agreement signed between Georgia and Germany. Employment services for job seekers are completely free.



In the agricultural sector, the maximum term of employment for seasonal work is three months. People employed under the program will have to work 5-6 days a week, and the duration of work is 8-10 hours a day. According to the available information, the minimum wage for them is set at 9.5 euros per hour.



The employee will have to pay for housing and food themselves. The employer is only required to purchase a health insurance policy.

