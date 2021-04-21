IRICA discloses details of Iran’s trade turnover with neighboring countries

Business 21 April 2021 16:44 (UTC+04:00)
IRICA discloses details of Iran’s trade turnover with neighboring countries
Latest
Postal operators of Azerbaijan, Turkey launch money transfer service at favorable tariffs Economy 17:23
India’s crosses a Landmark with Cumulative Vaccination Coverage more than 13 Crores Other News 17:18
SOCAR Ukraine bidding for Odessa Port Plant’s tender Oil&Gas 17:17
London Bridge station reopens after suspicious item investigated Europe 17:17
Uzbek-Korean JSC announces tender for transport services Tenders 17:16
PM Modi to address virtual Leaders' Summit on Climate tomorrow Other News 17:16
Turkmenistan's Turkmengeology opens tender for purchase of equipment Tenders 17:10
Delayed tourism recovery affects Georgian economic growth forecast Business 17:09
India gets elected to three UN ECOSOC bodies Other News 17:07
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of chemical products Tenders 17:04
UK extends G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting invite to India Other News 17:03
Kazakhstan’s national postal service operator to buy spares via tender Tenders 17:03
Georgia prepares for UN Food Systems Summit 2021 Business 16:56
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Apr. 21 Society 16:55
Azerbaijan confirms 2,075 more COVID-19 cases, 2,480 recoveries Society 16:46
Iran Khodro declares amount of money to be saved Business 16:45
IRICA discloses details of Iran’s trade turnover with neighboring countries Business 16:44
Turkey reveals volume of goods received at Bandirma port in 2M2021 Turkey 16:44
Georgian commercial banks see increase in profits Business 16:40
Industrial parks will also operate in Karabakh zone - President Aliyev Politics 16:38
COVID-19 stalls launch of direct flights between Kazakhstan, US - ambassador Transport 16:36
European countries to resume J&J COVID vaccine deliveries Europe 16:34
Azerbaijan discloses volume of vehicles assembled at Ganja Automobile Plant Transport 16:32
Dutch Stone City Energy to build TPP in Uzbekistan’s Surkhandarya region Oil&Gas 16:23
WB names amount of allocations to countries against COVID-19 Finance 16:17
Carbamide production in Azerbaijan to grow, WB forecasts Business 16:17
Baku Stock Exchange holds auction on placement of CBA short-term notes Finance 16:17
Turkmenistan's gas compressor plant contributes gas supply to oil wells Oil&Gas 16:15
Eurasian Development Bank to support hospitals construction in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 16:14
Number of Kazakh companies increases in Turkey Turkey 16:12
Turkey unveils volume of cargo shipment through Kocaeli port Turkey 16:08
Onion exports from Georgia up, while imports decrease Business 16:08
Azerbaijan's Ganja Automobile Plant looks to enter markets of EAEU, neighboring countries Transport 16:07
TCO talks release of excess amount pollutants at Kazakhstan’s Tengiz field Oil&Gas 16:07
Azerbaijan eyes to introduce biometric e-signature system ICT 16:04
Verizon loses more-than-expected wireless subscribers US 15:52
Pace of Turkmen industry dev’t accelerating Business 15:46
Volume of Azerbaijan's 1Q2021 oil export to Spain disclosed Oil&Gas 15:45
Austria increases import of Turkish-made chemicals Turkey 15:44
Silk Way West Airlines named ‘Cargo Airline of the Year 2020’ Society 15:40
Turkey's 1Q2021 furniture export to Austria shows increase Turkey 15:32
Turkey's furniture export to Iran up Turkey 15:31
WB says global coal prices to jump in 2021 Business 15:30
Cost of electricity imports to Georgia increase Oil&Gas 15:30
Iran's Jam Petrochemical Complex sees increase in sales Business 15:30
Ukrainian Bees Airline plans to carry out Kyiv - Tbilisi - Kyiv flights Transport 15:29
Azerbaijani state budget receipts through State Customs Committee exceed forecasts Finance 15:29
Israel and UK consider green travel corridor Israel 15:21
Chanel loses European court fight in trademark dispute with Huawei Europe 15:18
Azerbaijan records decrease in lending to communications, transport sector Finance 15:16
US committed to help diversify economic opportunities for people of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 15:13
101-year-old Malaysian INA veteran honoured Other News 15:06
Roaming tariffs to be decreased within Eastern Partnership over next 5 years – deputy minister Economy 14:59
Kazakhstan increases exports to UK Business 14:55
Iran receives part of its frozen funds from S.Korea to purchase COVID-19 vaccine Finance 14:53
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV opens tender to buy batteries Tenders 14:53
Russia played major role in stopping armed conflict in Karabakh region - Putin Politics 14:47
Turkey reveals cargo shipment volumes via its Tekirdag port Turkey 14:47
Value of Turkish furniture imports by France increases Turkey 14:42
Turkmenistan's import of Turkish electrical goods soars Turkey 14:42
BP announces West Azeri planned maintenance program Oil&Gas 14:40
Passenger cars manufacturing surges in volume in Kazakhstan Transport 14:29
Iran to commission over 100 industrial enterprises in Qom Province Business 14:27
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit reveals data on production, supply of gas Oil&Gas 14:26
Uzbekneftegaz reveals prices of petrol supplied for exchange trading for Apr. 12-16 Oil&Gas 14:25
PAYSIS names conditions for effectiveness of marketplaces in Azerbaijan Economy 14:21
Uzbekistan, Latvia expanding trade and economic co-op Uzbekistan 14:10
Number of mortgage loans issued by Uzbek commercial banks increased Uzbekistan 14:00
Second container train from China reaches Baku Transport 13:59
Carbon capture capacities to see 250% increase by 2030 Oil&Gas 13:58
Austria's 1Q2021 import of Turkish cars up in value Turkey 13:57
Instagram launches feature to tackle hate speech, abuse US 13:57
Armenian fascism - ugliest, most brutal of all that existed in other countries - Azerbaijani president Politics 13:56
Emirates may need to raise cash if air travel does not pick up Arab World 13:54
We are implementing Zangazur corridor, whether Armenia wants it or not - President Aliyev Politics 13:53
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 21 Society 13:46
Azerbaijan's state budget revenues from State Tax Service exceed forecast Finance 13:38
Turkey unveils 2M2021 volume of cargo received by Istanbul port Turkey 13:37
Uzbekneftegaz to buy synthetic zeolite via tender Tenders 13:33
German companies' 1Q2021 total capital in Turkey grows Turkey 13:33
Azerbaijan's 1Q2021 state budget spending mostly account for current costs Finance 13:32
Production of certain goods in Iran increases Business 13:20
In near future, construction of new airport will be launched in Zangilan district - Azerbaijani president Politics 13:15
I hope that draft version of master plan of city of Aghdam will be submitted by end of May - President Aliyev Politics 13:14
Our plans are to take Armenia to international courts - President Aliyev Politics 13:13
In general, there are plans to create about 50 agricultural estates - President of Azerbaijan Politics 13:12
We are seeing results of work carried out in Hajigabul district - Azerbaijani president Politics 13:12
Main goal of creating large agricultural estates - to ensure food security, says Azerbaijani president Politics 13:11
Azerbaijani people will return to Zangazur, which was taken away from us 101 years ago - President Aliyev Politics 13:10
Iran's economic cooperation with Pakistan to grow Business 13:10
Supply of electricity to liberated territories will be completed by end of this year - President Aliyev Politics 13:10
Azerbaijan's SOFAZ discloses amount of transfers to state budget for 1Q2021 Finance 13:09
IMF says breakeven oil price for Azerbaijan to drop in 2022 Oil&Gas 12:57
Iran begins new discussions within North-South Corridor Transport 12:53
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for April 21 Uzbekistan 12:50
Azerbaijan's 1Q2021 oil export slightly declines Oil&Gas 12:40
Azerbaijan boosts gas exports Oil&Gas 12:40
Amazon to let Whole Foods shoppers pay with a swipe of their palm US 12:37
UAE may impose virus curbs on unvaccinated people Arab World 12:34
Georgia reports 1,310 coronavirus cases for April 21 Georgia 12:34
