Georgia opens 69-th online session of UN Economic Commission for Europe

Minister of Environment and Agriculture of Georgia Levan Davitashvili opened the 69-th online session of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), Trend reports via the ministry.

At a meeting dedicated to the development of a circular economy and the rational use of natural resources, the minister spoke about Georgia's environmental policy.

In his speech, Davitashvili noted that promoting economic development in the country is a priority and stressed the importance of developing a green economy.

The minister spoke about the importance of climate change mitigation, renewable energy production and sustainable development of natural resources. Davitashvili also presented to the session participants the main directions of the Strategy for the Development of Agriculture and Rural Development in Georgia for 2021-2027.

High-ranking representatives from 20 countries of the world took part in the online meeting of the UN Economic Commission for Europe.

