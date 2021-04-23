Turkey’s support of Georgia’s integration into NATO - crucial - Georgian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu at the trilateral Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Bucharest, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Meanwhile, Bucharest is hosting the trilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Turkey, Poland, and Romania. This year, Ukrainian and Georgian foreign ministers also participate in one of the panels of the event.

“Good meeting with my colleague Mevlut Cavusoglu. Turkey’s support towards Georgia’s integration into NATO is crucial for us. Discussed the significance of enhancing our strategic partnership for the region,” Zalkaliani tweeted.

The 3+3 format cooperation mechanism for the Caucasus, RSM in Afghanistan, and the recent geopolitical situation in the region were in focus.

The parties also addressed the upcoming 2021 Brussels Summit. Zalkaliani hopes Turkey would back Georgia in terms of NATO’s open-door policy.

---

