Bitcoin falls 1.8% to $50,270
Bitcoin dropped 1.77% to $50,269.9 on Saturday, losing $906.75 from its previous close, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 22.5% from the year's high of $64,895.22 on April 14.
Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped/dipped 4.91 % to $2,253.41 on Saturday, losing $116.36 from its previous close.
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies suffered hefty losses on Friday amid fears that U.S. President Joe Biden's plan to raise capital gains taxes will curb investment in digital assets.
