Share of Azerbaijani companies in international road transport to be raised - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.26

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The leading place in cargo traffic belongs to road transport, and important steps must be taken to increase the share of Azerbaijani companies shipping international cargo by road, said Mikayil Jabbarov, head of Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry.

Jabbarov made the remark at a meeting with local companies participating in international road transport, Trend reports on Apr.26 referring to the ministry.

According to him, important measures have been taken recently in the country to increase the export, import, and transit turnover in the non-oil sector, which, in turn, contributes to the growth of the volume of international cargo transportation.

The minister stressed the important role of infrastructure in the development of the economy, noting the great competition in the freight market, in connection with which it’s important to increase the competitiveness of local companies.

Jabbarov also said that within the framework of public-private partnership in Azerbaijan, it’s advisable to set up a working group, which will include representatives of relevant government agencies, transport companies, and public associations in this area.

He invited the participants of the meeting to actively discuss these issues.