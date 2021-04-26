Export data of flour from EAEU to Turkmenistan revealed

Business 26 April 2021 17:45 (UTC+04:00)
Export data of flour from EAEU to Turkmenistan revealed
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts to fall Finance 17:47
Volume of loans issued by Georgian commercial banks up Finance 17:47
Iran allocates loans for purchase of agricultural machinery Business 17:46
Azerbaijan shares data on applications submitted for participation in training on export management Business 17:46
Azerbaijan opens another trading house in China (PHOTO) Business 17:46
Export data of flour from EAEU to Turkmenistan revealed Business 17:45
Eurostat unveils Spain's import volume of petroleum oils from Kazakhstan Business 17:44
Azerbaijan continues to investigate extermination of civilians by Armenia in Kalbajar district Politics 17:42
Georgia to hold auction for privatization of state property Business 17:40
French primary pupils return to school despite high COVID numbers Europe 17:27
Georgia remains positive on expectations for lari exchange rate Business 17:26
Kazakhstan's wheat exports value outside EAEU revealed Business 17:25
Number of internet users in Azerbaijan increasing ICT 17:23
Iran-Cuba joint COVID-19 vaccine trial enters third phase Society 17:20
Price increases in Georgia due to depreciation of lari - Galt & Taggart's Business 17:20
Volume of potato exports from EAEU to Turkmenistan increases Business 17:18
Turkish commission completes investigating Armenia's crimes in Second Karabakh war Politics 17:13
Iran increases trade with China, EAEU via its Golestan borders Business 17:08
EU sues AstraZeneca over delayed deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine Europe 17:07
Libya's NOC lifts force majeure on Hariga oil port Arab World 17:03
Check Point beats analysts with Q1 results Israel 17:01
Trade turnover between China, SCO member countries surges in 2020 Kazakhstan 16:54
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender for tank installation Tenders 16:50
Ministry of Finance explains decline in Georgia's non-financial assets Finance 16:49
Iran's raw steel exports decline Business 16:48
Iran's NISOC may increase extraction Oil&Gas 16:32
Uzbekistan’s Angren coal mine to double coal volume for power plants Oil&Gas 16:31
US return to JCPOA does not require direct negotiations - MFA Nuclear Program 16:31
Iran's export via railway increases Business 16:27
Azerbaijan plans to launch platform for online sales of SME products ICT 16:21
Azerbaijan's MoD shares footage from Zangilan's Aghkand village (VIDEO) Politics 16:18
Uzbekistan’s Samarkand to become center for MICE tourism Tourism 16:18
Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil opens tender for UPS repairs Tenders 16:17
Azerbaijan to enhance capabilities of Digital Trade Hub for supporting entrepreneurs ICT 16:17
Azerbaijan National NGO Forum responds to statement of US president on so-called "Armenian genocide" Politics 16:17
Israeli cos introduce EV options for employees Israel 16:04
Emirates says some UAE-based travellers can present COVID-19 medical records digitally Arab World 15:59
Azerbaijan records decline in volume of problem loans Finance 15:47
Turkmenistan's Akhal Electric Power Station boosts output rate Oil&Gas 15:46
President Biden's statement on 1915 events has no practical effect - former Turkish FM Politics 15:45
ADB eyes financing Azerbaijani food producing company Finance 15:38
Turkmenistan, Russia consider further strengthening of trade, economic ties Business 15:36
Turkey to produce 'Sputnik V' vaccine World 15:21
JP Morgan expects Azerbaijan to raise 2022 crude production Oil&Gas 15:17
Azerbaijan shares details on mine clearance in liberated territories Azerbaijan 15:14
Azerbaijan's new int'l transit routes to expand transport sector opportunities - minister Transport 15:14
Largest hydroelectric power plant in Georgia to launch earlier than planned Business 15:13
National Iranian Oil Company plans to increase gas extraction Oil&Gas 15:13
JP Morgan revises down forecasts for Azerbaijan’s 2021 oil output Oil&Gas 15:10
Share of Azerbaijani companies in international road transport to be raised - minister Business 14:58
Kazakhstan boosts trade turnover with Sweden Business 14:57
Biden’s statement on 1915 events to push Turkey even further away from US - Svante Cornell Turkey 14:46
Price gap at Iran's steel market causes smuggling - Iran Steel Producers Association Business 14:42
551 oxygen generation plants to be setup across India through PM Cares Fund: PMO Other News 14:35
India waives customs duty on Covid-19 vaccines, oxygen-related equipment import for 3 months Other News 14:35
Covid-19: India in talks with UAE, Singapore to import oxygen tankers Other News 14:34
IAF brings oxygen containers from Singapore, Navy on standby Other News 14:33
Send AstraZeneca Vaccine To India: Indian-American Lawmaker To Biden Other News 14:32
Burj Khalifa lights up to show UAE's support for India during COVID-19 crisis Other News 14:32
Volume of cargo transited via China - Europe route through Kazakhstan up Transport 14:30
Uzbekistan aims at close co-op with Azerbaijan in communications sphere Business 14:26
Death toll from COVID-19 in Iran exceeds 70,000 Society 14:22
Bringing liquidity to Iran's stock market should revive shareholders' trust Business 14:20
I invite companies from friendly countries to join large-scale reconstruction in liberated territories, size of which is 4 times larger than Luxembourg - Azerbaijani president Politics 14:19
“Zangazur transportation corridor” will allow Azerbaijan to strengthen its position as Eurasia’s transport, logistic hub - Azerbaijani president Politics 14:17
Iran's NISOC announces amount of savings on de-emulsifier consumption Oil&Gas 14:15
Joining of a new shareholder to GoldenPay will positively impact the company’s development Economy 14:10
There was no hope that Armenia would comply with demands of Security Council resolutions - President Aliyev Politics 14:09
Recognition of fictional "Armenian genocide" by US president - big political mistake - Azerbaijani MP Politics 14:09
All Azerbaijani cities, villages have been razed to ground by Armenia during occupation - President Aliyev Politics 14:08
Azerbaijan is eager to maintain sustainable peace, security in region - President Aliyev Politics 14:05
We are deeply concerned by “vaccine nationalism” - President of Azerbaijan Politics 14:04
Close to 1,4M vaccine doses have been used, it constitutes 14% of our total population - President Aliyev Politics 14:03
Uzbekistan exempts import of vegetable oil from taxes Uzbekistan 13:55
Export Guarantee Fund of Iran beats new record on export support Business 13:52
US should correct its mistake - Turkish defense minister Politics 13:47
Kazakhstan's KEGOC looks to pay out dividends for 2020 Business 13:46
What will drive oil price hike over short term? Oil&Gas 13:40
Kazakhstan’s National Bank makes decision on base rate Finance 13:30
Azerbaijan Railways CJSC to reorganize subordinate company Transport 13:29
CNPC becomes biggest sponsor of forum on attracting investments to Turkmen oil, gas sector Oil&Gas 13:29
US embassy in Baku to be informed of concern about incident in LA – MFA Politics 13:18
Georgia sees increase in Residential Property Price Index Business 13:09
Georgia sees increase in export-import of toys Business 13:09
Georgian government starting large-scale urban renewal program Business 13:09
Uzbekistan reveals total insurance payments for 2020 Uzbekistan 13:08
Uzbekistan to export various types of legumes to Iran Uzbekistan 13:08
EIB to support Georgia in terms of both financing and rapprochement with EU Finance 13:08
Volume of electricity generated at Iran's Rey TPP growing Oil&Gas 13:07
Number of Turkey-registered Georgian companies in 1Q2021 down Turkey 13:07
Iran boosts production of petrochemicals Oil&Gas 13:06
MasterCard intends to work with Turkmenistan to improve level of electronic payments Finance 13:06
Kazakhstan's exports to Lithuania down multifold Business 13:05
Armenia must stay out of diaspora's influence to ensure peace in region - Turkey's Presidential Administration Politics 13:03
Azerbaijan partaking in preparation of legal framework for using artificial intelligence ICT 12:53
Azerbaijan launches mobile app to prevent water leakage ICT 12:51
US sees increase in imports of Turkish-made cars Turkey 12:51
Former SecGen of OIC condemns Biden's statement on so-called "Armenian genocide" Politics 12:33
Azerbaijan's Agroservice OJSC signs tender contract Business 12:28
Delek may sell Israeli gas field stake to UAE's Mubadala for $1.1 bln Israel 12:25
