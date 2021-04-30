EU aims to promote economic diversification in Georgian municipality

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

EU-supported Tsalka Local Action group (LAG) in Georgia has announced its third grants competition under the ENPARD project ‘EMBRACE Tsalka’, Trend reports via the EU.

Both commercial (non-agricultural and agricultural) and social and educational initiatives will be supported within the grant competition.

Adult citizens of Georgia and/or foreign countries, legal entities registered in Georgia, agricultural cooperatives, non-profit legal entities (NGOs, associations, etc.), legal entities of public law of Tsalka municipality self-government, cultural and educational organizations, and initiative groups in Tsalka Municipality are eligible to participate in the competition.

As reported, this project aims to promote economic diversification in the municipality. It will also improve the well-being and socio-economic status of local communities by implementing projects relevant to the Tsalka Local Development Strategy (LDS) priorities.

The application deadline is 27 May.

The project ‘EMBRACE Tsalka’ is implemented under the European Neighbourhood Program for Agriculture and Rural Development (ENPARD).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935