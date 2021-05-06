Georgia to host annual meeting of ADB board of governors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

The annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) board of governors will be held in Georgia in 2024, said Georgian Finance Minister Lasha Khutsishvili, Trend reports via Georgian media.

"In 2024, we will host this large-scale and important meeting in Tbilisi. I hope that for that time, we will jointly succeed in overcoming the global pandemic and the economic crisis. In this regard, the $20 billion package offered by the ADB to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic is important for the member countries. This support was vital to macroeconomic stability, minimizing economic damage, and maintaining jobs", Khutsishvili said.

According to him, in the post-pandemic period, economic and structural reforms should be continued and strengthened to promote economic growth, ensuring that the foundations of the economy are strengthened and resilient to shock.

"We must maintain a policy of promoting regional cooperation and integration. Georgia supports the free trade policy. More integration, openness and low barriers are key factors in the world economic architecture, and that is what we need to focus on", Khutsishvili said.

He also highlighted the role of the ADB in the private sector development process.

