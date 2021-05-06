Azerbaijan's non-oil exports show positive trend despite impact of COVID-19 - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Measures to stimulate Azerbaijan's non-oil exports have accelerated growth in this area, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

"Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the indicators were positive," Jabbarov wrote.

Earlier, the minister said that excise receipts from the non-oil sector in 2020 amounted to 397.2 million manat ($233.6 million), which were 18 times more compared to 2017 when the figure was equal to 22.4 million manat ($13.1 million).