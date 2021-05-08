Azerbaijan expanding cooperation with Czech Republic in nanotechnologies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan is expanding cooperation with the Czech Republic in the field of nanotechnologies, Trend reports referring to AZPROMO (Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation).

According to AZPROMO, the presentation of the Czech Nanotechnology Industries Association’s products was held on May 7 in the format of a video conference.

Speaking about the association’s main activities, its president Jiri Kus noted that the key purpose of the association is to unite Czech companies operating in the textile industry, biotechnology, optics, and nanotechnologies, to represent the research of these companies, as well as to support the establishment of cooperation in research and trade.

Acting head of AZPROMO Yusif Abdullayev informed about the activities of this structure, work on promoting and expanding sales of Azerbaijani products in foreign markets, stressed the importance of establishing ties with the association.

At the event, examples of the use of the products of the Association of Nanotechnologies for ‘smart cities’ were demonstrated.

Pavel Zelenka, director of the Baku office of the Czech ChezTrade company, shared his opinion on the interest of Czech businessmen in the business environment of Azerbaijan and the potential for cooperation with Azerbaijani colleagues.

Issues of cooperation between AZPROMO and the Czech Nanotechnology Industries Association were discussed at the videoconference.

