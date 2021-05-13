Georgia adopts new rule on forest use

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has adopted a new rule on forest use, Trend reports via the Ministry of Environment Protection and Agriculture of Georgia.

As reported, the new rule establishes a legal framework for sustainable forest management and use, while improving, protecting and preserving forest resources.

"As part of the new rule access to forest resources, both timber and non-timber, as well as wood waste, which is actively used to produce alternative and environmentally friendly energy sources, will be improved for the population, public and business sectors", says the ministry.

The ministry added that access to forest resources will be based on a completely open and transparent process.

"The production of firewood and timber will be provided only by forest management bodies, properly sorted and placed in storage areas, which are so called business yards, which will function in all municipalities of Georgia", said the ministry.

Selling forest resources will be possible through auction as well as through direct sale. Prior to the adoption of the new rule on forest use, the use of forest resources for commercial purposes was prohibited.

