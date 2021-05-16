Iran government increases pensions

TEHRAN, Iran, May. 16

Trend:

The chairman of the Social Security Organization (SSO) of Iran Mostafa Salari announced that the pensions have increased by 2.5 times in the past 14 months in the country, Trend reports via Mehr News Agency.

"Last year, the SSO paid $1.5 billion worth of pensions a month, which has later increased to $4 billion," he said.

He went on to say that SSO should provide broader services.

Salari also noted the increase in the loan ceiling for SSO retirees as part of the welfare services of the organization.

"It is necessary to draw up a procedure, so that every Iranian after the age of 60 can benefit from retirement benefits," Salari said.