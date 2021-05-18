Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova to boost security and defense co-op with EU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian, Ukrainian and Moldovan foreign ministers signed an agreement in Kyiv to further strengthen cooperation for common European goals and EU membership, Trend reports via Georgian Foreign Ministry.

According to the document a new format of cooperation, the Associated Trio, has been founded which will help the countries rapidly integrate into the EU.

"The Associated Trio will work together on common interests for European integration, including the implementation of Association Agreements with the EU and the further development of the EU’s Eastern Partnership initiative. Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova will work together to strengthen political and economic dialogue and sectoral integration with the EU," the Georgian Foreign Ministry has reported.

The ministry says that the countries will also take steps to boost cooperation with the EU on security and defense issues.

The memorandum also says that the three countries will move forward to ensure the EU’s greater involvement in the peaceful settlement of conflicts.

