Georgia, Ukraine pledge to enhance co-op on path to Euro-Atlantic integration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia and Ukraine pledged to enhance bilateral dialogue as well as cooperation on the path to Euro-Atlantic integration, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his official visit to Kyiv.

During the meeting, Zalkaliani and Zelensky spoke of strategic partnership between Georgia and Ukraine and pledged to enhance bilateral dialogue as well as cooperation on the path to Euro-Atlantic integration.

Earlier Zalkaliani has also met with Ukrainian Prime Minister, Denys Shmyhal and Parliament Speaker, Dmytro Razumkov.

Zelensky says Georgia and Ukraine are united by common goals.

Zalkaliani said the strategic partnership between Georgia and Ukraine is developing rapidly.

Zalkaliani is paying an official visit to Ukraine. Georgian, Ukrainian, and Moldovan foreign ministers signed an agreement earlier in Kyiv to further bolster cooperation for common European goals and EU membership.

