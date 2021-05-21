Kazakhstan boosts exports to Georgia despite COVID-19

Business 21 May 2021 17:27 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan boosts exports to Georgia despite COVID-19
UK’s Anglo-Asian Mining suspends negotiations with Conroy Gold and Natural Resources
UK’s Anglo-Asian Mining suspends negotiations with Conroy Gold and Natural Resources
Georgia ready to further develop production of olive oil
Georgia ready to further develop production of olive oil
Has oil lost its luster? – Deloitte’s review
Has oil lost its luster? – Deloitte’s review
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
UK’s Anglo-Asian Mining suspends negotiations with Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Business 17:50
Russia confirms readiness to host meeting of Israeli-Palestinian leaders Russia 17:49
Georgia ready to further develop production of olive oil Business 17:47
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation secretary-general addresses participants of 9th World Age Group Competitions in Baku Azerbaijan 17:47
Has oil lost its luster? – Deloitte’s review Oil&Gas 17:44
EU to invest 1 billion euros to build vaccine production hubs in Africa Europe 17:43
EBRD focuses on municipal transport projects in Georgia Business 17:39
Kazakhstan decreases petroleum oils exports to Czech Republic Kazakhstan 17:37
UNDP, UNFPA partake in dev’t of beekeeping in Uzbekistan’s Karakalpakstan Uzbekistan 17:37
Kazakhstan boosts exports to Georgia despite COVID-19 Business 17:27
Azerbaijan's AzerGold unveils volume of taxes paid to state budget Business 17:24
Azerbaijan shows footage from Aghdam's Tepemehle village (VIDEO) Politics 17:23
Fisheries, agriculture projects - way to develop Iran's Qazvin Province Business 17:20
Review of Georgia's exports to China Business 17:17
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 21 Society 17:16
Azerbaijan's AzerGold unveils total volume of gold sold Business 17:13
Ambassador of EU to Georgia reviews four-year work of ENPARD project Business 17:12
Azerbaijan confirms 406 more COVID-19 cases, 769 recoveries Society 17:12
AZAL to Start Flying to Bodrum and Dalaman Society 17:07
Oil and gas industry able to optimize 6% of future production – Deloitte Oil&Gas 16:57
Azerbaijan records growth in volume of Central Bank's notes Finance 16:55
Construction of Turkmenistan’s new carpet factory nearing completion Construction 16:50
Geostat reveals data on China's exports to Georgia Business 16:47
Kazakh president proposes EAEU countries to intensify food export to third countries Kazakhstan 16:42
UAE airlines to increase flights to Uzbekistan Transport 16:38
AGF Sec-Gen addresses participants of 9th Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku Society 16:35
Georgia shares data on exports to Russia Business 16:31
Geostat reveals volume of Russian exports to Georgia Business 16:28
Azerbaijan's credit profile reflects its economic strength - Moody`s Finance 16:25
Baku names female finalists in individual program at Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition Society 16:24
Uzbekistan, JICA sign memorandum of cooperation Uzbekistan 16:22
Kazakhstan boosts trade with UAE despite COVID-19 Business 16:18
Kazakhstan's revenue from pipeline transport surges Business 16:17
President Aliyev names volume of investments made by UK into Azerbaijan Politics 16:16
UK is long-standing partner, champion of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and independence - British Minister Politics 16:12
We want to expand cooperation with British companies, as companies from friendly country - President Aliyev Politics 16:08
Lebanon president says PM-designate incapable of forming cabinet Arab World 16:07
Central Bank of Iran continues to support capital market - governor Business 16:07
Chevron says to restart Tamar gas field on Israeli orders Israel 16:04
West Azerbaijan Province of Iran turns into country's main gateway to Europe Business 16:04
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy catalysts via tender Tenders 16:00
Digital projects notably increase attractiveness of routes on all TRACECA segments Economy 16:00
Iran's NIOC discusses possible gas exports to Oman, Yemen Business 15:59
Customs services of Azerbaijan, Russia keen on simplifying border crossing process (PHOTO) Transport 15:58
Georgia negotiating with Serbia on conclusion of free trade agreement Business 15:58
Opportunity opened up in South Caucasus to unblock all economic, transport communications - Russian FM Politics 15:57
Kazakhstan’s postal operator to buy spares via tender Tenders 15:37
Georgian Service Air sees increase in demand Transport 15:36
Azerbaijani trio reaches finals of Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku Society 15:34
Famous Azerbaijani painter Salahov's death huge loss for contemporary art - Russian expert Society 15:33
BP to play big role in Azerbaijan's plans to diversify economy - UK trade minister Politics 15:25
Honorable and responsible to perform at National Gymnastics Arena in Baku - Athlete from Lithuania Society 15:25
Norway to further ease COVID-19 restrictions on May 27 Europe 15:21
Largest increase in customs payments noted in Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh region Uzbekistan 15:14
TRACECA plans to develop e-queue system for use at customs Economy 15:12
Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated people Uzbekistan 14:43
Best moments of first day of Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku (PHOTO) Society 14:41
Azerbaijan's liberated lands can contribute to tourism dev't - Rapid Solutions LLC Politics 14:40
Tibetans in Mongolia donate to PM CARES FUND Other News 14:35
Uzbekistan’s 4M2021 foreign trade turnover down Uzbekistan 14:35
India's national TV broadcaster Doordarshan to go global, set up a new channel Other News 14:34
Covid-19: Indian Kerala medical institute develops RT-PCR kit with higher accuracy Other News 14:32
UK company in Azerbaijan shares data on 2020 gold bullion sales Business 14:12
Finalists in individual program among men at Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku announced Society 14:08
UK Chamber of Commerce opens in Azerbaijan Economy 14:07
USAID to issue grant for backing Georgia's sustainable development Business 14:03
Georgia, Spain willing to deepen bilateral economic co-op Business 13:54
Uzbekistan reveals its 4M2021 data on import of electric cars Transport 13:41
Kazakhstan remains largest importer of Uzbek fruit and vegetables Uzbekistan 13:40
Austrian entrepreneurs interested in expanding trade with Azerbaijan Business 13:36
Azerbaijani FM's letter on tragedy in village of Kalbajar district circulated as UN document Politics 13:35
Growth in oil demand to peak in 2030s Oil&Gas 13:31
Oil and gas prices: It will be hard to repeat run-up of 2000–14 Oil&Gas 13:23
Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Society 13:21
Azerbaijan discloses 4M2021 amount of metallurgical production Business 13:12
McKinsey and Co. says oil & gas to remain multi-trilliondollar market for decades Oil&Gas 13:12
Israel to begin pilot scheme to bring back tourists Israel 13:05
Lebanon’s central bank announces new foreign exchange system Arab World 13:04
Azerbaijani servicemen to take part in int'l exercises in Turkey Politics 12:57
Azerbaijan signs dealer agreement with Belarusian machine-building company Business 12:45
Russia’s coronavirus situation remains tense Russia 12:41
Karabakh's cultural heritage regularly discussed with Baku, Yerevan - Russian MFA Politics 12:34
McDonald's is sued for $10 billion for alleged bias against Black-owned media US 12:29
Azerbaijan sees increase in revenues from communication services ICT 12:27
UK retail spending soars as economy reopens Europe 12:23
Uzbekistan notes significant increase in natural gas, oil and coal production Oil&Gas 12:23
Kazakhstan boosts car manufacturing Transport 12:12
Lending to legal entities in real estate sector in Azerbaijan grows Finance 12:11
Azerbaijani President addresses participants of int'l conference on 80th anniversary of oncological service in Azerbaijan Politics 12:11
President Ilham Aliyev receives UK Minister for Exports (VIDEO) Society 12:11
Turkmenistan organizes charter flight from Belarus Transport 12:08
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on 21 May - World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development (PHOTO) Politics 12:07
Kazakhstan to launch several projects in Almaty Industrial Zone in 2021 Kazakhstan 12:04
Azerbaijan shows footage from Kalbajar's Sarydash village (VIDEO) Politics 12:03
Czech company supplies equipment for Shurtan Oil and Gas Production dep’t in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 11:58
Kazakhstan-China Pipeline LLP opens tender on repairs of pipelines Tenders 11:51
IGB to embark on technically complex works in summer Oil&Gas 11:39
Georgia reports 1,064 new coronavirus cases for May 21 Georgia 11:39
S.Korea approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine Other News 11:34
Azerbaijan's Defense Minister extends condolences to Belarusian side Politics 11:29
All news