Azerbaijan to put up sand, gravel deposits for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

"Horadiz" and "Garasuchay" sand and gravel deposits will be put up for auction in Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

“Some 55 hectares of the Horadiz sand and gravel deposit located in Fuzuli district will be auctioned in five lots while 43 hectares of the Garasuchay sand and gravel deposit in Goranboy district - in four lots,” the ministry said.

Those wishing to take part in the auction can submit documents until 16:00 (GMT+4) on June 11, 2021, at the following address: Istiglaliyat street 31, Sabail district, Baku city.

"To participate in the auction, it is necessary to pay a service fee and a commission in the amount specified in the announcement of the auction,” the message said. “Legal entities and individuals of Azerbaijan and foreign countries can participate in the auction."

----

Follow the author on Twitter: Fidan_Babaeva