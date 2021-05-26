Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan discuss issues of bilateral co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan have discussed the issues of bilateral and regional cooperation, Trend reports with reference to Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

The discussion took place during the meeting of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The parties stressed the need to fuller use the existing potential in the field of trade, investment, industrial cooperation, primarily in transport, energy, mechanical engineering, light and food industries, agriculture and water management.

Kamilov arrived in Turkmenistan on a working visit as the head of the country's delegation.

The trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan amounted to $166.9 million from January through April 2021.

During the reporting period, the import of Turkmen products to Uzbekistan amounted to $ 130.5 million.

Meanwhile, exports from Uzbekistan to Turkmenistan amounted to $ 36.5 million.

---

