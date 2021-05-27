Azerbaijan discloses volume of exported chemical products

Business 27 May 2021 19:42 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan discloses volume of exported chemical products
Latest
Pakistan’s PM congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 20:15
Turkish president congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart Politics 20:15
Azerbaijani State Customs Committee discloses export volume of petroleum coke Oil&Gas 20:14
Military vehicle of Azerbaijani Armed Forces hits mine in Kalbajar district on border with Armenia Politics 19:43
Azerbaijan discloses volume of exported chemical products Business 19:42
State Statistics Committee discloses volume of Azerbaijani oil exported to Belarus Oil&Gas 19:36
Azerbaijan’s Baku Metro opens tender to buy equipment Tenders 19:23
King of Jordan congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 19:11
International media still publishing false, distorted information about second Karabakh war - President Aliyev Politics 19:10
While I was student, we were studying distorted history - President Aliyev Politics 19:09
I already ordered that subject of second Karabakh war be included in our educational programs - President Aliyev Politics 19:08
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart Politics 18:59
Azerbaijani PM leaves for Belarus Politics 18:59
Vocational schools should be established in liberated lands - President Aliyev Politics 18:58
Master plan for cities now being prepared, schools will be built as part of these master plans - President Aliyev Politics 18:55
President of Hellenic Republic congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart Politics 18:22
President of Turkmenistan congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart Politics 18:21
Foundation of school destroyed by Armenians in Shusha was laid this month - President Aliyev Politics 18:20
LUKOIL notes increase due to recovery of gas production in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 18:15
Securities of Uzbek Metallurgical Plant rose at Toshkent stock exchange Finance 18:11
Armenian military official admits failed attempt to besiege Azerbaijani soldiers Politics 17:58
Azerbaijani parliament adopts bill on 2020 state budget's execution in first reading Politics 17:57
Best moments of first day of Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku (PHOTO) Society 17:54
EU launching info campaign to support business opportunities in Georgia Business 17:54
Traditional banking going through transition period in bank-client relations - ABA Economy 17:47
Moldova to carry out Chisinau-Batumi flights Transport 17:46
Baku holds opening ceremony of 16th FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships (PHOTO) Society 17:45
Kremlin spokesman declines to specify location for Putin-Biden summit in Geneva Russia 17:43
Emergencies ministry considering additional flights to evacuate Russians from Gaza Strip Russia 17:41
Netherlands supporting Georgia in framework of EU-Georgia Association Agreement Business 17:22
Economic recession in Azerbaijan not active - Minister Finance 17:20
Georgian PM congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 17:10
Indian Wockhardt offers to make 2 billion Covid vaccine doses a year Other News 17:08
Moderna’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine in India likely next year; Pfizer ready with 5 crore doses for 2021 Other News 17:07
Russian gymnast of Armenian descent shares impressions of 16th FIG World Aerobic Gymnastics Championship in Baku Society 17:06
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 27 Society 16:57
Non-oil sector becoming driver of Azerbaijan's economic growth - minister Business 16:51
UK opens 14-week consultation to fire 'starting gun' on FTA with India Other News 16:47
India: Mosque turned into 40-bed care centre to treat Covid patients Other News 16:44
Greek Aegean Airlines to resume flights to Georgia Transport 16:42
Azerbaijan confirms 220 more COVID-19 cases, 533 recoveries Society 16:42
Opening of 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships announced in Baku Society 16:40
Women finalists named at 16th FIG World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku Society 16:38
India's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate Down To 9.54%: Health Ministry Other News 16:38
India Covid crisis: UAE hospital, social groups team up to help Kerala fight virus Other News 16:37
Armenian sabotage group aimed to mine supply routes of Azerbaijani troops - MoD Politics 16:36
Finalists announced at World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku in Aero Step program Society 16:35
State Customs Committee discloses volume of oil exported by Azerbaijan to Tunisia Oil&Gas 16:31
Prices for apartments in Iran’s Tehran city continues to fall Finance 16:16
Kazakhstan to increase capacity of Almaty airport Transport 16:15
Uzbekistan reveals reason for apricots export termination Uzbekistan 16:14
Uzbekistan’s largest share of transportation and storage in GDP falls on road transport Transport 16:09
Kazakh oil refinery opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 16:09
Saudi’s FM, US Secretary Blinken discuss regional challenges in phone call Arab World 16:05
Achievements of Azerbaijani athletes - result of policy pursued by Azerbaijani president, first lady - Deputy Minister Politics 16:00
Production of wine, beer, brandy in Azerbaijan grew - minister Business 15:56
Central Bank of Azerbaijan reports increase in lending to economy Finance 15:56
Armenia interested in escalating situation - AzIz Association's director-general Politics 15:54
Money supply in Azerbaijan notably grows Finance 15:51
Demand of Azerbaijani banks for foreign currency up - Central Bank Finance 15:47
Head of Chamber of Accounts talks Azerbaijan's foreign reserves amid COVID-19 spread Finance 15:37
Uzbekistan resumes flights to Tel Aviv Transport 15:36
Azerbaijan eyes modernizing agricultural sector Business 15:36
Natural gas prices to increase for Tbilisi Energy customers in Georgia Oil&Gas 15:35
Organization of 16th FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku - excellent - Turkish gymnast Society 15:35
El Al to refund all canceled tickets by June Israel 15:32
Azerbaijanis hold rallies in US cities on occasion of Republic Day (PHOTO) Society 15:28
Azerbaijan developing domestic technology of unmanned vehicle control ICT 15:27
Baku holding 16th FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships at highest level - Russian gymnasts Society 15:26
Bahar Azadi gold coin price again fell in Iran Finance 15:12
Uzbek, Russian banks agree to fund transactions of agricultural products export Finance 15:10
Azerbaijani government speeds up development, digitalization of state projects in 2020 ICT 15:06
Number of hired employees down in Georgia in 1Q2021 Business 15:02
EasyJet founder's family sells small stake in airline Europe 14:55
Finalists named at 16th FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku Society 14:42
Exports from Iran’s Kerman Province up Business 14:42
Tourism sector in Iran to get back on track thanks to vaccination - Rouhani Tourism 14:38
Iran's exports through Golestan Province grow Business 14:35
Kazakhstan increases import of Afghan-made goods Business 14:33
Senate of Kazakhstan ratifies protocol changing Treaty on Eurasian Economic Union Kazakhstan 14:26
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for May 27 Society 14:23
Facilities in cultural heritage, tourism sectors in Iran put into operation Business 14:20
Azerbaijan's economy faced two severe shocks in 2020 - minister Finance 14:20
Azerbaijan ensures execution of all social obligations of state budget in 2020 Finance 14:17
IGB progress: Construction of gas metering station, dispatching center starts Oil&Gas 14:17
Turkish president to visit Azerbaijan soon Politics 14:07
Minister discloses IDB investments in Azerbaijan's economy (PHOTO) Finance 13:52
Iran to launch exploration operations in new oil field Oil&Gas 13:50
President of Belarus congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart Politics 13:50
Center for Development of Azerbaijan's e-gov talks cybersecurity, system updates Economy 13:34
90 km of Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria fully completed Oil&Gas 13:24
Catering sector turnover in Baku decreases Business 13:17
Pumping station put into operation on Iran's Goureh-Jask crude oil pipeline Oil&Gas 13:15
Azerbaijan's Parliament discussing execution of state budget for 2020 Finance 13:12
Iran’s GTC declares amount of funds paid to wheat farmers Business 13:08
Agreement on social partnership in field of road transport signed in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 13:07
First day of 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Society 13:07
Iran discloses value of household appliances export Business 12:57
STAR Refinery, Petkim among Turkey’s 500 largest industrial enterprises Oil&Gas 12:49
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy cable sleeves via tender Tenders 12:49
