Participation of investors and their interest in dev't of Georgian ecosystem - very important

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The participation of investors and their interest in development of the ecosystem is very important, Deputy Minister of Economy Irakli Nadareishvili said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

He made the remark at the Global Startup Fund event.

"The development of the knowledge and technology-based economy is a priority of the Government of Georgia, and in recent years has been very active in establishing and promoting the state innovative ecosystem," he noted.



According to Nadareishvili, the participation of investors and their interest in the development of the ecosystem of Georgia is very important, and in this regard, the last two years have been particularly successful.

"Last year, during COVID-19 pandemic, a world-class accelerator company entered the country, which was followed by a million-dollar investment package of the Bank of Georgia in the startup ecosystem, as well as a number of companies concluding agreements with international investors, including Silicon Valley. Today, we can say that the state has invested about 11 million lari in ecosystem development in terms of direct programs, while startups have attracted millions of lari in foreign direct investment," said Nadareishvili.

