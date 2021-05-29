National EU Integration Action Plan of Georgia for 2021 approved

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili participated in a meeting of the EU Integration Commission, Trend reports via the government’s press service.

The Commission approved a National EU Integration Action Plan of Georgia for 2021, which covers activities to be implemented within the scope of EU integration.

Referred activities are tailored to the commitments and timelines defined in the EU-Georgia Association Agreement (AA) and Association Agenda, EU Directives, and Regulations.

The National Action Plan includes not only commitments assumed under the EU-Georgia Association Agreement and Agenda, but those laid out in the EU Integration Roadmap of Georgia and pledged towards the EU.

The commission held a hearing of the report on the execution of the National EU Integration Action Plan of Georgia for 2020. It was noted that Georgia is successfully implementing reforms envisaged in the EU-Georgia Association Agreement and Association Agenda. It was highlighted also that significant reforms have been carried out towards legislative and institutional approximation, including such areas as human rights, employment and labor rights, gender equality, education and science, transport, energy, agriculture, environment, rural development, public procurement, and others.

One of the key topics of discussion at the Commission meeting today was the concept of measures to be carried out for making an application for EU membership in 2024.

Commission members also discussed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by ministers of foreign affairs of Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine on May 17, which officially establishes the format of the EU Association Trio.

Commission members discussed steps for the future and topics related to the Eastern Partnership Summit to be held in Brussels in December 2021, the statement reads.

