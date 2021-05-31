Azerbaijan aims to expand trade, economic ties with Turkey - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Azerbaijan's goal is to further expand trade and economic ties and investment cooperation with Turkey, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

Jabbarov made the remark at the Turkish-Azerbaijani Investment Forum, which is being held online with the participation of a delegation led by the Turkish Minister of Trade Mehmet Mush.

Earlier, Jabbarov said that Turkey is one of the main trade partners of Azerbaijan, and the preferential trade agreement signed between the governments of the two countries will contribute to the expansion of trade ties.

He also said that Azerbaijan plans to increase trade turnover with Turkey in 2021.

