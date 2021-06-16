UN, Azerbaijan discuss opportunities for expanding co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The UN and Azerbaijan have discussed the possibilities of expanding cooperation, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

"At a meeting of the Steering Committee on the implementation of the framework document on cooperation in the field of sustainable development between the UN and Azerbaijan for 2021-2025, we discussed the possibilities of expanding cooperation with the UN Board in the country," Jabbarov said.

According to Jabbarov, the implementation of the document will contribute to sustainable socio-economic development, the restoration of the liberated territories (from Armenian occupation), and the implementation of projects of national priority.

