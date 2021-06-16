Russia lifts restrictions on tomatoes import for several more Azerbaijani enterprises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Russia’s Rosselkhoznadzor has lifted restrictions on the imports of tomatoes from 10 Azerbaijani enterprises, Trend reports on June 16 citing Rosselkhoznadzor.

According to the information, the decision was made following the results of a quarantine phytosanitary examination of samples taken during joint video inspections, as well as under the guarantees of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan.

“Tomatoes are allowed to be imported to the following producers: Rzayev Salaaddin Gadir oglu (Shamkir district); Gaziev Gahraman Amir oglu (Binagadi district); Ahmadov Elman Alish (Shaki city); Qasimov Goja Nabi oglu (Shamkir district); Aliyeva Mahira Anvar gizi (Shemkir district); Barakat-2020 LLC (Absheron district); Az tomato LLC (Nasimi district); Bayramov Seymur Aladdin oglu (Nizami district); FRUITLAND MMC (Surakhani district); Mammadov Bahruz Dashdemir (Shemkir district).

Accordingly, 141 Azerbaijani enterprises can currently supply tomatoes to Russia.

---

