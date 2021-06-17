Turkmenistan ready to intensify further co-op for implementation of ECO goals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan confirmed its readiness to fully intensify further cooperation aimed at implementing the goals and objectives of the Organization to ensure the sustainable development of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) region, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

This was said during an online meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov with the Secretary-General of the ECO Hadi Soleimanpour.

Turkmenistan is ready to host the next meeting of the Regional Planning Council (RPC) of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in a hybrid format in July this year.

The parties also discussed the organization of the 15th ECO Summit on November 28 this year.

As reported, Turkmenistan is considering promoting the expansion of partnership opportunities in the ECO in the economic, trade, industrial, energy, transport, and communication, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Turkmenistan plans to work with its partners to create conditions for further activation of trade and economic relations between the two countries.

For this purpose, Turkmenistan proposes to start working on the creation of economic routes in the ECO region. In addition, industrial cooperation, consolidation of production and technological potential, as well as the implementation of joint infrastructure projects were highlighted as key aspects of the economy.

