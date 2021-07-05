Turkmenistan, EU to create joint business council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan will create a Turkmenistan-EU business council, Trend reports with reference to the State News Agency of Turkmenistan.

The possibilities of establishing close cooperation with the establishment of the European Commissioner for Transport, as well as the preparation of bilateral documents between Turkmenistan and the EU in this sector, are being considered.

Turkmenistan attaches great importance to building up constructive cooperation with the EU - both in a multilateral and bilateral format.

As earlier EU Ambassador to Turkmenistan Diego Ruiz Alonso told Trend, the EU is in the process of planning cooperation with Turkmenistan for 2021-2027.

"The EU plans are yet to be finalized, but, generally speaking, the EU plans to focus on the promotion of green aspects of the economy as a precondition for meeting the objectives of the National Development Plan, achieving relevant SDGs objectives, and creating job opportunities and fostering inclusive growth," he had said.

