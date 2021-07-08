Azerbaijan has successful economic, trade partnership with EU - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Azerbaijan has successful economic and trade partnership with EU, the country’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, Trend reports on July 8.

According to Jabbarov, during the meeting with the European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi, together with Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, the parties exchanged views on cooperation in restoration of Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Karabakh war], development of small and medium businesses, financial instruments offered by EU and priority areas for investment.

