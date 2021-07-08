Iranian official talks exhibition on sale of Azerbaijani-Iranian products in Khudafarin
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
It is proposed to organize a fair on the exhibition and sales of Azerbaijani and Iranian products in Khudafarin in the future, Trend reports.
The proposal was made today in a meeting held in the Azerbaijan Confederation of Entrepreneurs with a delegation led by Deputy Governor of East Azerbaijan Province Ali Jahangiri.
During the meeting, proposals were also made on the establishment of a joint free market zone in the future and the organization of a business mission in Tabriz.
In addition, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Azerbaijan Confederation of Entrepreneurs and the Tabriz Chamber of Commerce Industries Mines.
