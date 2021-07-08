EU becomes top trading partner of Georgia - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8

For some years already the EU has become a top trading partner of Georgia, said Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili, Trend reports via Georgian media.

He made the remark at a joint press conference with the European Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi.

"I wish to single out is the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which allows our entrepreneurs, our businesses to export the Georgian produce to a huge consumer market of the EU, without any barriers," he noted.

According to him, the goal of the government is that more Georgian entrepreneurs can export their local produce to the EU market.

“For some years already the EU has become a top trading partner of Georgia and we will of course further enhance this process to make sure that more Georgian entrepreneurs export their local produce to the EU market. Our main goal should be to fully use and benefit from all the possibilities that were granted to us through the Association Agreement”, Garibashvili declared.

