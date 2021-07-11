Georgia sees increase in spice exports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia earned $11 million from spice exports in 2020, 3.4 percent higher than in 2019, Trend reports via the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat)

Official statistics show that last year the export volumes of spices decreased slightly.

In particular, 5,037.67 tons of spices were exported last year, and 5,331.47 tons in 2019. Consequently, the price of the product has slightly increased in the export markets.



As for export markets, the largest number of spices are sold in Russia, China and Ukraine.

The list of TOP-10 exporting countries is as follows:

1. Russia - $4.2 million;

2. China - $3.5 million;

3. Ukraine - $1.5 million dollars;

4. Kazakhstan - $327,700;

5. Uzbekistan - $236,470;

6. Philippines - $187,500;

7. US - $181,100;

8. Turkey - $176,200;

9. Armenia - $173,000;

10. Belarus - $99,300.

Last year, small quantities of spices were exported from Georgia to Israel, and exports totaled $2,000.

From January through April of this year, 2,153.81 tons of spices worth $4.9 million were exported to different countries of the world.

