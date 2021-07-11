Georgia shares data on melon imports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11

Georgia has updated its record for melon imports, Trend reports referring to the Georgian National Statistics Office (Geostat).

As reported, melon imports in 2021 play a significant role compared to a year earlier.

From January through May 2021, 119 tons of these melons were imported, which is 65 percent more than imports in the same period of the previous year.

As of today, the average wholesale price for Georgian melon has already dropped to $0.22 per kg.

Low prices in the current season are associated with increased supply amid weak demand. The increase in supply is mainly due to the high yield of melons this year, as well as due to the growth of imports.

Weak demand is the reason for the economic recession associated with the pandemic, primarily due to the closure of the tourism sector.

