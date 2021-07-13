Georgia sees increase in exports of fruit and vegetable juices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29

Exports of fruit and vegetable juices in 2020 increased by 44 percent compared to 2019 in Georgia, Trend reports referring to the Georgian National Statistics Office (Geostat).

In particular, in 2020, exports amounted to $10.4 million, and in 2019 - $7.2 million.



Countries to which Georgia exported fruit and vegetable juices in 2020 are Germany, the US, Russia, Australia, and Japan.

The increase in export figures also proves that 2020 has not been tricky for juice companies compared to other businesses. However, reorganizing business plans became necessary. No complaints about last year, though next year's expectations are much more focused on revenue growth.

As for companies operating in this field in the country, the revenue of the Kula brand from Georgian manufacturers in 2019 amounted to 10.43 million lari ($3.3 million).

