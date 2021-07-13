EU to continue expanding its co-op with Turkmenistan - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The EU will continue to expand its cooperation with Turkmenistan and its engagement with Turkmen society, EU Ambassador to Turkmenistan Diego Ruiz Alonso told Trend.

"We are in the process of planning cooperation with Turkmenistan for 2021-2027. At the moment, we are conducting the consultations with the partners and various interested groups" said the ambassador.

"The EU plans are yet to be finalized, but, generally speaking, EU plans to focus on Promotion of green aspects of the economy as a precondition for meeting the objectives of the National Development Plan, achieving relevant SDGs objectives, and creating job opportunities and fostering inclusive growth. It would also support the economic recovery following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

"A second aspect of the new cooperation would be development of the private sector and rural development. Private sector and rural development are key drivers of trade facilitation," noted the ambassador.

He added, that strengthening civil society, protection and development of vulnerable groups (youth, women, minorities…) and promotion of human rights and freedoms are also parts of EU’s bilateral agenda.

